Gas Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $118.86 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00012042 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $118.86 million and $3.89 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002868 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00465772 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $486.26 or 0.02910540 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.45 or 0.29804661 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
