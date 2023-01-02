Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $607.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMAB. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. AlphaValue raised Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

GMAB stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

