Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $607.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. AlphaValue raised Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

GMAB stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Genmab A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $185,695,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $41,496,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

