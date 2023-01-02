Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Update

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,340,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 12,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 60.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,663 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 28.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,014,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 447,193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 58.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNW remained flat at $5.29 on Monday. 137,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

