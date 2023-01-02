Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.32. The stock had a trading volume of 43,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 451.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

