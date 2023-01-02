Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Down 26.3% in December

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,700 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 664,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

BUG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $32.33.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.323 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.