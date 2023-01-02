Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,591 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after buying an additional 923,750 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after buying an additional 606,424 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after buying an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 3,375.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 427,207 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,423. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43.

