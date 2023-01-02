Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 938,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Globant by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,630,000 after purchasing an additional 42,115 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globant by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 817,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,946,000 after purchasing an additional 77,036 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 123,776 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Globant by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GLOB traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $168.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day moving average is $190.71. Globant has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $318.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Globant

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup dropped their price target on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.