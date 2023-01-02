Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating) were up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 49,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 51,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.79. The company has a current ratio of 120.19, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29.

About Globex Mining Enterprises

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 204 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

