GogolCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $67.90 Million (GOL)

GogolCoin (GOL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, GogolCoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One GogolCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000802 BTC on major exchanges. GogolCoin has a market capitalization of $67.90 million and $81,449.55 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00464832 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.42 or 0.02970120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.44 or 0.29744473 BTC.

GogolCoin Token Profile

GogolCoin’s launch date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GogolCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GogolCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GogolCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GogolCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

