Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $23,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.13. 10,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,885. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.48.

