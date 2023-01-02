Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.24 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 million, a PE ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.85.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter.
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
