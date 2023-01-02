Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.24 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 million, a PE ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

