Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Trading Down 2.5 %

GDLC stock traded down 0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,310. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12 month low of 3.81 and a 12 month high of 26.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is 7.11.

