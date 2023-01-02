GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Citigroup

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $5.71 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

GHG opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of GreenTree Hospitality Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7,475.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 680,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 671,251 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $1,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 66 leased-and-operated hotels with 7,064 rooms; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,593 hotels with 330,089 rooms covering 367 cities in China, and an additional 1,225 hotels with 91,887 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

