Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,203,000 after buying an additional 1,386,558 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,301,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 247,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

COWZ traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806,166 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59.

