Greystone Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Cigna comprises about 2.5% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $331.34. The stock had a trading volume of 36,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.71. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

