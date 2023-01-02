Greystone Financial Group LLC Invests $712,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.22. 371,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,036,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average is $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

