Greystone Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 2.3% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.04. 103,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,336. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

