Greystone Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.6% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Walmart stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,044. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day moving average is $135.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

