Grin Market Capitalization Hits $9.08 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $981,432.34 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0925 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,680.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00447538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.92 or 0.00886772 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00096406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00595298 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00252639 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.