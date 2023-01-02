Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $2.53. 1,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

