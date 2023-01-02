GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of GSR II Meteora Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 375,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 240,102 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,473,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSR II Meteora Acquisition alerts:

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSRM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.11. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,748. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.