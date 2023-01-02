Hartford Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,531 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after acquiring an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

DD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.63. 51,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,290. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.