Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys 85 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $474,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 233.8% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $169.64. 129,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,321,273. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.78.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

