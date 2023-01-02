Hartford Financial Management Inc. Invests $40,000 in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Embecta from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Embecta Stock Down 2.6 %

Embecta Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.29. 43,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

