Hartford Financial Management Inc. Purchases 848 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,292 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,861. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

