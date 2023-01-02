Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 39 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,514 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.38.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MCD traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.53. The company had a trading volume of 106,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,727. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

