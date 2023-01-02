Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 7,935 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 2.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,892,229. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

