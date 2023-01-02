Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 901 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,923,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.42. 51,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,298. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.12. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.23. The company has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

