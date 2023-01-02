Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $912,791,000 after acquiring an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

