HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Down 28.6% in December

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of HDFC Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,417,000 after acquiring an additional 56,869 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 80.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 92,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HDB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,419. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile



HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Stories

