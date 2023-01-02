Head-To-Head Analysis: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) versus Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) and Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Valens shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tilray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tilray and Valens, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 2 6 2 0 2.00 Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Tilray currently has a consensus price target of $5.49, suggesting a potential upside of 104.18%. Valens has a consensus price target of $2.07, suggesting a potential upside of 213.13%. Given Valens’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valens is more favorable than Tilray.

This table compares Tilray and Valens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -78.33% -4.33% -3.47% Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tilray and Valens’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $628.37 million 2.62 -$476.80 million ($0.94) -2.86 Valens $62.37 million 0.85 -$39.11 million ($2.51) -0.26

Valens has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valens, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tilray beats Valens on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About Valens

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

