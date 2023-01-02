Head to Head Survey: Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) versus Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ)

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) and Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gentex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Proliance International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gentex and Proliance International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex $1.73 billion 3.70 $360.80 million $1.34 20.35 Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than Proliance International.

This table compares Gentex and Proliance International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex 17.17% 16.06% 14.23% Proliance International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gentex and Proliance International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex 0 1 4 0 2.80 Proliance International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gentex presently has a consensus price target of $30.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.94%.

Risk and Volatility

Gentex has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proliance International has a beta of 4.96, suggesting that its share price is 396% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gentex beats Proliance International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also provides variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company offers photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms and detectors, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops nanofiber chemical sensing products. The company sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. Gentex Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

About Proliance International

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company's heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

