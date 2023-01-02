HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Update

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 287,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,375. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $759.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.