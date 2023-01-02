Hedera Price Reaches $0.0391 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Hedera has a total market cap of $981.65 million and approximately $18.18 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00067061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00059238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024029 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007839 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003374 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,136,978,705 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,136,978,704.52794 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.03803359 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $18,168,347.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

