Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Helius Medical Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) by 8,297.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,340 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSDT stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,117. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $8.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,741.55% and a negative return on equity of 148.27%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

