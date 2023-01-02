Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.77. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

