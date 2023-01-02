Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on HENKY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €68.00 ($72.34) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €65.00 ($69.15) to €70.00 ($74.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €60.00 ($63.83) to €61.00 ($64.89) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €52.00 ($55.32) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

