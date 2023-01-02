Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Down 12.9% in December

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 407,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $32.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after buying an additional 271,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after buying an additional 70,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after purchasing an additional 41,213 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCCI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also

