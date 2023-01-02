Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HRTG. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

HRTG opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 158,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $211,017.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,478,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,611.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 158,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $211,017.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,478,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,611.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 229,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $317,393.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,319,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,593.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $2,843,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 7.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

