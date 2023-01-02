Hermez Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $247,318.95 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $148.87 million and approximately $247,318.95 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00024386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00037538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00038007 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006131 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018295 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00228719 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.99525596 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $253,977.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

