Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,884 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.96. 300,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,843,181. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,890 shares of company stock worth $4,467,880 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.