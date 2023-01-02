Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Update

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,160,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 25,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HPE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 300,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,843,181. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $742,112.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 285,890 shares of company stock worth $4,467,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,791,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

