HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 5,690,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DINO traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.89. 46,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.86. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 14.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DINO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,214,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

