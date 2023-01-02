High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Update

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
High Liner Foods Stock Performance
HLNFF remained flat at $10.23 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $12.07.
About High Liner Foods
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on High Liner Foods (HLNFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.