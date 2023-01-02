High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Update

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

HLNFF remained flat at $10.23 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $12.07.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

