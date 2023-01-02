Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires 1,581 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

