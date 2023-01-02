Hightower 6M Holding LLC Grows Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 42,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

