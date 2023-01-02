Hightower 6M Holding LLC Has $257.47 Million Stake in ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its stake in ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,197,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,357 shares during the quarter. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy accounts for about 23.2% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned 0.97% of ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy worth $257,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy in the first quarter valued at about $1,766,000.

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIXH opened at $32.39 on Monday. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25.

