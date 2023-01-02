Hightower 6M Holding LLC Has $257.47 Million Stake in ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its stake in ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,197,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,357 shares during the quarter. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy accounts for about 23.2% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned 0.97% of ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy worth $257,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy in the first quarter valued at about $1,766,000.
ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SIXH opened at $32.39 on Monday. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (SIXH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.