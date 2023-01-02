Hightower 6M Holding LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 65,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $40.16 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

