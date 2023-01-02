Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases 2,347 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 200,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $56.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $79.84.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

